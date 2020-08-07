My name is Frank Dominguez.
Solomon Dominguez is my brother.
I just wanted you all to know that my brother is not a bad man. He is a sick man who suffers from PTSD and is a recipient of the Bronze Star.
He went straight out of high school into Desert Storm. After his tour of duty he found me in Phoenix, we got jobs together and lived life. He met a wonderful girl and they moved to Washington State where she was from, got married and raised two beautiful children. My brother Solomon used to flip houses, drive a garbage truck in Puyallup, and was the owner of a handyman service.
But then he started getting sick physically and mentally and has been on a steady downward spiral for the past 12 years, and trying to get help from the VA. Government it's not always easy but I just wanted you all to know who my brother's was and still is.
He is not a bad man. He's a sick man he is not a monster. He is a wounded warrior.
It is my hope that you will all show some mercy and compassion and I thank God my brother didn't hurt anyone and that he didn't get hurt. Now I'm going to fight like hell to see that my brother gets to help he needs, and it most certainly is not a prison cell.
Now I would like to close with saying to all the Walmart for employees of Snowflake, Arizona — I am deeply sorry for any fear or emotional trauma my brother caused you. Please forgive him.
Sincerely,
Frank Dominguez,
Billings, Montana
