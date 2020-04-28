I believe this pandemic is a much-needed sacrifice. Before this, the earth was dying from global warming and many were blind to the causes.
The factories and littering were ruining the earth. Now that many are stuck in quarantine, our planet is starting to thrive again. The forests are growing and animal populations are rising because people are not leaving behind their destruction.
Communities are coming together to show support for each other. Neighbors are keeping each other entertained, movements and challenges are being started, and parents are finding new ways to challenge their “students.”
Many are finding new hobbies, ones they never knew they could excel at, to keep themselves occupied. High school seniors are working together to take back the memories and create new ones — like here in Arizona where students are working on "Promchella." People are finding new resources to help those in need. Careers are being recognized for what they are, instead of being put down, like for having to work in fast food.
While we are in an unstable economy is makes people recognize the changes and sacrifices that must be made if we would like to have a long successful lifetime. Just like with every generation, things change with time and everyone must adapt. This shows that the younger generations are here to innovate and excel without worrying about the critiques and older generations getting in the way.
This time of uncertainty brings much needed change and inspiration to all. I just hope that many take this opportunity to achieve something great.
Kenna Thompson,
Pinetop-Lakeside
