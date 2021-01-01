There are a lot of people in Congress that I have respect for but the body as a whole has become useless and this applies to Republicans and Democrats alike. To think that Congressional members only got a maximum of five hours to study the Stimulus Bill before voting is ridiculous. 5,595 pages containing a lot of pork that has nothing to do with helping the American people reminds me of what Nancy Pelosi said about the Obama Care Bill,( we need to pass this so we have time to read it and see what's in it.) Anyone that voted in favor of this bill is either an idiot and or a traitor to their constituents.
Billions to foreign countries of which some may directly benefit some of our enemies. Two new museums in Washington. Millions to do research on fish numbers. Then $600,00 to each person making under $75,000. Are they suggesting people making $74,000 per year need help. It sounds more like a payoff instead of a stimulus. Let's put the money where it is needed instead of a ridiculous broadcasting of bucks, and don't give another 4.5 mil to the French Laundry.
Whether you believe it or not there seems to be massive amounts of evidence of election fraud and yet our courts won't hear it. The committee meetings I've listened to talk about fixing it for the future, how about fixing it today. Waiting a week or more for states to get their votes in is ridiculous. Give it to Amazon they can get it done. Having someone on the Intelligence committee that is compromised by a Chinese spy can happen, but leaving him there after it was found out is just plain stupid. We are America and We The People deserve better than this.
Lee Hendrickson,
Show Low
(1) comment
At what point is the election counting going to be done for you fraud people. I'm guessing until it goes the way you want it to go. When is enough, enough ? What a waste of time and money !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.