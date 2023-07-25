The cultural shift from "shining city on a hill" to dark dystopia of chaos and death in my lifetime has been, to me, unbearably difficult to live through. The worst sector of change, in my mind, has to do with the most vulnerable among us, children. During my lifetime I have seen abortion made legal, and recently third trimester abortion. Women proudly "scream their abortions" on one side of the political aisle. But within the last three years, the same political forces that push abortion now are teaching the youngest children that their precious physical bodies have no innate wisdom, perfection or worth which they can rely on. That the one gift the child has been given, their body, is nothing more than a material they can choose to have desecrated and mutilated by the new medical arbiters steeped in leftist "gender theory". These vulnerable, innocent children "must decide for themselves" what gender they are and if they want to change their bodies. If that is not dark enough, the supporters of the film "The Sound of Freedom" are accused of being "conspiracy theory adjacent", thus minimizing this important resistance film exposing the sexual predation of young children. The source of these cultural changes is known by the fruit. Their is no truth, no beauty and no goodness in any leftist critical theory which results in children being mutilated, abused and discarded which are the fruit of these leftist policies. The long march through the institutions of these cultural change has only succeeded because of their strategy of shaming and canceling their dissenters. In their committed focus of cultural overthrow, they fail to see the shameful effects of their own hands which is plain for the rest of us to see.
