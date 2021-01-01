I hope everyone has enjoyed the lights this year. We try to make it a little bigger and better each year. Normally the last night the lights are on is New Years. Since it is a three day weekend we have decided to leave them on through Sunday, Jan. 3.
I would like to give a special thanks to a few people. First I would like to thank Joe Wagner of Tri-W splicing for the use of his bucket truck for placing the lights. Next I would like to thank my Son-in-Law Taber Heisler and my two Grandsons Micah and Brenden for their many hours of work.
Next year we are looking at doing something Red, White and Blue for Memorial Day, Flag Day and Fourth of July. We feel we need to do something to recognize our great country and the people that have served in the military so we have the freedoms we do. Stay tuned for more info later.
Johnny Denton,
Show Low
(1) comment
Okay, I'll try it a second time, Where is this place?
