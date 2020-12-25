The Pinetop Lakeside Town Council has a vacancy which presents an opportunity to add a new council member. Applications have been submitted. The council will decide at their Jan. 7 meeting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall. Although this is not a vote of the people you still have a voice. Consider this…..
The average age of the current Council is 72 years old (apx). Do you believe this age group represents you? Do they have an understanding and share the same concerns of those families who need jobs, education and housing? Do they share the same concerns as businesses and families who need a strong economy to sustain their households?
One applicant, Taber Heisler, does share those concerns. In his application he states, I would like to bring some diversity to the Council by representing the town's younger families and residents. The goal in my representation would be to represent all the constituents while finding a way to help achieve the goals of all the stakeholders within the community.
He further states… a prosperous and stable economy in the town is essential. The residents, businesses, Town, and other government agencies rely on the local economy's stability for their stability. That stability provides safety and security for all the community stakeholders, and when the stakeholders feel safe and secure, the community will prosper. Another aspect of a stable economy is a business-friendly environment from the town. Stakeholders within the community should provide valuable insight into how the town can improve economic stability and growth.
Whether you are a citizen or a business owner, Please support Taber Heisler for town council.
If you would like to voice your opinion on who you want to represent you in making decisions about the town’s finances, zoning, development and what is important to you, reach out to the council with an email or attend the Jan. 7 meeting 6 p.m. at Town Hall and speak during this meeting. Town Council emails: SIrwin@pinetoplakesideaz.gov; Jsmith@pinetoplakesideaz.gov; MHastings@pinetoplakesideaz.gov; LKrigbaum@pinetoplakesideaz.gov; JSnitzer@pinetoplakesideaz.gov; sbeus@pinetoplakesideaz.gov;
Thank you for your efforts to make Pinetop Lakeside a stronger community!
Pat DeRosier,
Pinetop
