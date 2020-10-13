How many of us citizens are willing to give up our independence as a United States of America?
How many of us want the United Nations to be our ultimate governing agency without elected representatives?
How many of us are willing to give up our rights to own guns and lose the capabilities of our Armed Forces to the United Nations' control?
How many of us are willing to be taxed with a global tax that is being established as an extra layer of government, specifically the United Nations?
How many of us would want a one world government where the U.S.A. has only one vote.
Get involved America before it's too late. Don't bury your heads in the sand.
If we allow corruption in government, we also will be corruptible and lose our God given rights.
Stand up and be counted. Don't give up to discouragement, only through you and I can we stay free. We are the government, don't ever forget.
Don E. Hunsaker,
Show Low
(1) comment
Last time I checked God didn't have anything to do with rights or anything written as law by man. If he even existed I'm pretty sure that whole free will thing would be the case for his opinion.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.