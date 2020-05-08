Stanford General Store is prepared to continue serving our customers with safety as our focus. People have complained to the County to try to shut us down ... SAD. We have remained in Compliance with orders from State and County and have recently been inspected and passed everything. We are constantly using our special sanitation and separation techniques.
We will continue serving ToGo food and groceries from Nettie’s Deli. The Y-Bar is closed, but cleaned and ready for business when orders are lifted or changed.
We did Not apply for a PPP Loan or grants. We are independent and proud of it.
We (Kate and Jon) are going to donate our government stimulus checks to local charity.
Many thanks to our loyal staff and clients for making this possible in such difficult times. We will continue to serve the Vernon, Concho and White Mountain Community in the best way possible. We look forward to a return to our old-normal behavior with some new-normal behaviors added for safety.
Jon and Kate Dahl
