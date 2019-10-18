Every time I see a smoke cloud, I call *311 to find out if it is a wildfire, controlled burn, or something else. I have no desire to call 9-1-1, as if it is already known to the fire services, I would be clogging the 9-1-1 line with an unneeded call.
But it seems that every time I call, *311 is out of date! Sometimes just days behind, and on one occasion 3 weeks behind. I see smoke NOW, but *311 is from 3 weeks ago.
If this smoke is unreported, I want to get crews on their way to save lives and property. If it is a wildfire, I need to know if I should be preparing to evacuate, or to help my friends in town to evacuate. But *311 tells me that 10 days ago, there were no controlled burns!
Why is this critical information line ignored by those who should be updating it? Why are they letting 9-1-1 be inundated by callers with legitimate concerns who could get their answers from this number? Have they abandoned this resource? Do they think everyone has access to the 311 web site, even while they are driving?
Even when 311 has information, they often use reference points that are useless. Yes, they have maps of every city, county, and Forest Service road — but most people do not. So referring to a fire 'just East of Forest Service Road 123' is of no use — but 'smoke visible just South and West of Vernon can be seen from US 60' is usable data.
*311 could help keep the public informed, but those who run it don't seem to care.
Seth R. Nadel
Concho, AZ.
