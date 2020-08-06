I left something very important out of Part 1. In paragraph 2 of the Declaration of Independence, there is a key phrase that is essential to remember:
“We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” That’s us, folks.
Our founders recognized that these rights are endowed by our Creator, not by the government. You will also note that we are endowed with the right to life (sacred gift), liberty (not freedom), pursuit of Happiness (not guaranteed).
In today’s political discourse, these are under siege. We need to affirm that we will not give them up ever again.
On May 25 1787, the constitutional convention began in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The constitution was ratified on June 21, 1788 after nine of the 13 states ratified it. It took 10 months of contentious debate before the final constitution was sent out to the 13 states. The final state to ratify the constitution was Rhode Island on May 29, 1790.
Their big issue was federal control of the currency and criticism of the compromise on the issue of slavery. Rhode Island relented when the federal government threatened to sever commercial relations with the state. Even then it was ratified by only two votes by the representatives of Rhode Island. The ratification process was not easy.
There were many issues that each state contested, not the least of which was slavery. It took over a year later for the promised ten additional amendments to be ratified on Dec. 15, 1791 as originally negotiated.
In the Constitution slaves were not considered a whole person. Article One, Section 2 declared that slaves were counted as 3/5 of a person. Why? If the slaves were counted as whole people, the slave states would have dominated the House of Representatives. This was a bad compromise in order to get the Constitution ratified. Unfortunately, the mass contention of parties resulted in the Civil War where 600,000 people died. I recommend watching the musical “1776” to get a flavor of the degree of contention at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.
Never forget that this battle for our nation is not physical or about Democrat or Republican, or color of skin, it is spiritual warfare. Spend a little time reading our founding documents, with discernment! We can then find out how we got to where we are now.
Jim Tapscott
Show Low
