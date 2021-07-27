When I started to read Mary Grey's July 20 letter, I was amazed to see the Bureau of Land Management labeled as a "Marxist-trained organization," I wondered how Ms. Grey was going to prove that statement.
Then I realized that, by BLM, she meant Black Lives Matter. But I still have the same question: where is the proof? Simply saying that a thing is "known" does not necessarily mean it's true. Known by whom? And how do they know?
Before accusing Rep. Tom O'Halleran of supporting a Marxist organization, the writer should have done more research. When the opening statement is subject to doubt, it's hard to take the rest of the article seriously.
Note to future writers: please define your acronyms and stick to facts!
Dorene Becker,
Show Low
Dorene: Of course. All else is just baying at the moon.
