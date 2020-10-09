Our differences, no matter our party, lie in how we interpret information and how we problem-solve.
So, while Wendy Rogers is a Trump Republican, and Felicia French aligns herself with the Democrat Party, they both want Arizonans in LD6 to thrive. That, I truly believe.
The difference is how they plan to get us there with a state senate seat.
While French and Rogers have incredible credentials, French has aligned herself with a party that outlaws plastic straws, rather than human feces on city sidewalks. A party that protects endangered turtles, yet won’t denounce the injustice of looting...not even the tons of waste produced after all looting is said and done.
French's intentions are good, yet hers is a party that chooses stalemates over compromise, stagnation over prune juice.
In the end, French’s party has obstructed our government. And Democrats are the problem, not the laxative.
French’s tippy-top DNC leadership has delayed votes on bipartisan bills such as the USMCA, which has seriously impacted Arizonans. That leadership is doing so still, currently, with its unwillingness to negotiate unemployment terms. Prune juice, stat!
Felicia French truly is a humanitarian. I don't doubt her selflessness, not with her record. Yet I haven’t heard her denounce Antifa and BLM’s violence, or publicly give our police her support. She needs to explain her ‘Responsible Gun Ownership’ plans, take a stand on our safety, and assure us she won’t add to any government blockage if her local, or tippy-top leadership, tells her to vote a certain way. Which does happen. Just look at Tom O'Halleran of our CD1.
As much as I admire French’s selflessness, Rogers has that solution-based glass of prune juice in her hand, ready to serve. At least I know where she stands on issues. She’s clear about her plans, her belief in protecting individual rights and the second amendment. Whereas French is a caretaker, Rogers is straight-up MMA. And fighters see the world for what it is, not what it should be.
Courtney Lewis,
Snowflake
