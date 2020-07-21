Being homeless (camping) for over thirteen years, I submitted to one vaccination. While I don’t trust Bill and Malinda Gates and their agenda – filled anti-population vaccines, it made sense to me (66 yrs. old) to receive a pneumonia vaccination. It has saved my life repeatedly. Most recently with respect to COVID-19/coronavirus.
Most, if not all, will succumb to COVID-19 die of pneumonia. Why not vaccinate those most susceptible with what is already readily available – a pneumonia vaccination?
Daniel Patrick Rawlins
Snowflake
