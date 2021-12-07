The best light show in town is on South Evergreen Drive, the street behind the Pinetop Post Office.

The neighbors have worked very hard since prior to Thanksgiving to put up lights and inflatables, coordinate Christmas music and more.

However, visitors to the display are leaving their trash in the street, which is very disrespectful and rude. Kindly take your trash with you.

The kids are selling hot chocolate and people are leaving their cups and other trash behind. A lot of work has gone into these displays. Kindly take your trash elsewhere.

Mary Jo Shauinger,

Pinetop

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.