Since moving to Pinetop I have noticed something odd about the town’s infrastructure: There is a distinct lack of street lights. In particular, I’ve observed that the drive along Highway 260 (especially near the Lion’s Den) is not very well lit at night. This alone is an issue because those who frequent this area tend to drink, which consequently impairs their judgment. Considering how often pedestrians roam the streets at night, one does not have to look far to see the danger this poses; the absence of light increases the odds of a fatal collision by a considerable margin.
If the community were to institute street lights, drivers would have more time to react to all sorts of potential hazards, not only to pedestrians. Animals, bad weather conditions, and vehicles too would benefit from additional light during the dark hours of the night. By implementing street lights throughout Pinetop, our community would greatly benefit and make for a safer, brighter environment.
Greta Freeman,
Pinetop
That would be one step closer to what we never want this area to become like. Save the Las Vegas like lights, strip malls, crowds sand noise for the bigger cities.Leave out little slice of Heaven alone.
