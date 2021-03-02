Living in this time can be challenging, the world around us being afflicted with many plagues, such as hatred, sadness, unrest, loneliness, oh, and the coronavirus.
It can be challenging to find happiness and focus on the positives of life in the midst of overwhelming negatives. COVID-19 has caught everyone’s attention and has had terrible effects. It has killed many, but also in a way you might not think. COVID-19 has agitated an equally deadly giant, suicide. Even before the pandemic, suicide had been on the rise at an alarming rate, becoming the #2 leading cause of death for ages 10-34 years of age. All this negative happening in the world and the isolation we have been in, haven’t helped a bit.
The pandemic has further prompted young adults to push themselves over the edge. Individuals begin to believe their life has no meaning and that others would be better off without them. Suicide is a serious and threatening affliction and, with the pandemic, has received little focus. It is important that we acknowledge this issue and act as individuals to provide a solution, no matter how small our actions seem. The effects of loneliness and hatred are great, but the effects of love and kindness are as great, even greater.
As human beings we have an obligation to care about the well being of others. It is whether we decide to act to fulfil that obligation. You may not feel the need to do this, but it is vital for you to see that there are those around you who are pleading for help, and you may not realize. These individuals rely on your help to find happiness and acknowledge the positives in the world. You have no idea how significantly simple acts can affect someone’s day, even their life. Try to offer service to them in any way that you can; talking to them, maybe spending time with them, or even a short text showing concern for their well-being can make them think, “Wow, someone cared about me today.” These seemingly small actions make all the difference, and in an isolated, time it is even greater. So please, reach out to those you love, those you haven’t talked to in a while. Your actions can save a life, and brighten their lives in ways you couldn’t imagine.
Daniel Webb,
Lakeside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.