As a “Summer Visitor” I would like to comment on the opinions expressed by Ms. Sheryl Eaton, “Triple Plan” (May 29) , Ms. Judy Morella, “Come back when time is right” (May 29), and the article by Peter Aleshire, “Superspreaders….” (June 2).
First, let's drop this erroneous description of people who; own property, pay taxes and utilities, Cable/Internet, and HOA dues, etc. as “Summer Visitors”. We are residents, albeit, we may be part time, but many come throughout the year. So, while it is a second home, it is still our property and have every right to come and go just as residents here have the right to winter in Phoenix or Tucson should they choose. I know several who do. Visitors imply tourists, we are not tourists.
Now to address the articles above. With regard to “Triple Play”, yes the summer brings additional traffic, pressure on food and material supply, shortages due to Covid-19 demand (and hoarding), but in terms of mask use and social distancing, I have found “significantly” less adherence to CDC recommendations here than I experience in Phoenix. The guidelines were not established for either rural or urban communities, but for everyone, with the goal of minimizing the virus spread and protection of all. Avoiding our mountain homes will not enhance your protection if CDC guidelines aren’t followed.
The comments by Ms. Murello, while maybe good intentioned show a lack of understanding and acknowledgement of what summer “visitors” bring. My “Country Clubs” you say? Purchasing a membership is open to everyone in most cases and my guess is that there are many “full time” residents who own homes in the Country Clubs. Ms. Murello, you state you, “hang in here” during the winter months, taking care of our properties”? I assume full time residents are getting paid to do this. Which brings me to the point about the current economic situation. Are you a small business owner here in the White Mountains? Who supports these businesses? Clearly not the full time residents. Driving the highway from Show Low to Pinetop, it takes both hands to count the number of businesses that have sadly closed since last year. Covid-19 has had a terrible impact, but my guess is that the remaining struggling businesses do not share your view for “summer visitors” to; “just leave and come back when the time is right”. What time would that be, Ms. Murello, when the remaining small shops are boarded up?
If being labeled “Summer Visitors” is not accurate, at least it is not derogatory. That cannot be said for the article titled, “Will Superspreaders Descend on the White Mountains”. While most of the article is informative regarding virus spread, the author cannot avoid associating “out of town visitors” (again), with the spread of the virus, now implying that visitors are “Super Spreaders.”
The underlying theme of these articles cast a negative view of part time residents and, that we should stay away until (someone?) determines the “time is right”. Has anyone really analyzed the social and economic impact of this, or, is it just an opportunity to place blame on an easy target.
Mark Guenther,
Pintop
(2) comments
Kuddos to Mr. Guenther. Mrs. Morello neglected to mention that when the "Summer Visitors" get to much for her that she goes to her place at Roosevelt Lake. "People in glass house shouldn't throw rocks."
Some not all of the summer visitor are rude to us full time people that do live here year round. I have personally told a few of them to go back if they do not like the cashier or price of items. We have feeling also. So untuck your shirt relax and blend in if nothing else. Oh and tip extra.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.