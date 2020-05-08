I owned and operated The Christmas Tree Restaurant in Lakeside for thirty years and I am appalled that some people want our Summer visitors to stay home in the Summer heat. Every year without fail, we made 82% of our entire years’ income in eight weeks, from July 4th thru Labor Day. I’m sure that is still true of most of our local businesses in the White Mountains. These people pay the same property taxes as we do, but actually use our services (police, fire, hospital, etc.) for five or six months a year. So we pay less per day. Why begrudge them spending their money up here, when we need it so desperately?
Our home-town businesses need to be re-opened, not only to feed their family and keep their employees, but for necessary tax dollars to fund our exceptional community services.
Many come to the White Mountains in the summer to fish our lakes and streams, but the Woodland Park dock, the only one which is handicapped accessible, is chained off. Why and by whose authority?
We need to welcome our Summer residents with open arms and let them know we appreciate their patronage in our restaurants, gas stations, stores, etc. We are thankful for your continued support and Welcome Back!
Carol (Bourassa) True
