I am writing in support of the Blue Ridge Unified School District’s upcoming Override Election.
I have heard many questions about why this override is needed and, in my opinion, is absolutely necessary. To answer, I need to have everyone go back in time. Over a decade ago we were faced with the “Great Recession” in this country and in our great State’s response to this, everything was cut, money was ‘borrowed’ from a variety of accounts from county funds to areas like the Heritage funds, etc., and belts were tightened.
None were tightened quite as severely as were the public schools. The funding levels that were the norm of 2006-07 have never been seen since. The Arizona State’s Legislature continues to balance the budget on the backs of public schools and because of this, schools have had to go to their district constituents and ask for their assistance. That might be an override to assist with salaries, benefits, etc., or it might be a bond to help with maintaining buildings, roofs, HVAC’s, and grounds. Whatever the need, most of the communities have responded positively, as the need is very real. It is also a need that should be covered by what the state legislature provides as funding, according to the Arizona Constitution. It is not. Therefore, local taxes have increased, but the state legislature can say that they haven’t raised taxes. They have simply created the need for someone else to do so.
I am a retired educator, so I do understand that is it difficult, as we are all faced with rising healthcare costs, rising utilities, rising retirement costs, rising gasoline prices, rising insurance costs, rising … well, you get it, pretty much everything is going up in price. Our income is fixed. Our schools are faced with those same problems. They don’t get a better deal than you or me on any of the services that are needed to stay open, they pay taxes on all of those things, just like you and me, and they are pinching pennies on everything that they possibly can. It isn’t ever going to be enough, as long as we have a state legislature that is not willing to do their jobs. So, I will support our schools as much as I can, as long as I am able.
Linda Morrow,
Lakeside
