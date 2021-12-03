The purpose of this letter on behalf of the Arizona Wildlife Federation (AWF) is to echo and support the well detailed concerns expressed by John Koleszar (Past President — Arizona Sportsman for Wildlife Conservation) in his 11/16/21 letter to the White Mountain Independent regarding the need for the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests (ASNF) to complete and implement a management plan for the 19,000 acre Heber Wild Horse Territory (HWHT) and begin controlling feral non native horses throughout the ASNF not associated with the HWHT.
The AWF is the State’s oldest wildlife conservation organization. The AWF is a 501© 3 non-profit conservation organization that was founded in 1923 to help promote the “science based” management of Arizona’s wildlife populations and the important habitats that they are dependent upon.
The AWF fully supports the need to finally begin controlling the unregulated expansion of feral non-native horses throughout many areas of the ASNF which have no behavioral or habitat use connection to the HWHT that have primarily emigrated from the White Mountain Apache Indian Reservation (WMAIR) onto the ASNF through damaged portions of the common boundary fences between the ASNF and the WMAIR. Unfortunately, extensive sections of the boundary fences between the ASNF and WMAIR were significantly damaged during the 2002 Rodeo/Chediski Fire and 2011 Wallow Fire which has allowed significant numbers of feral horses to establish permanent residence on the ASNF.
As a Board Member of the AWF and a resident the the White Mountains since 1978 who has worked for both the US Forest Service (USFS) on the ASNF and the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AGFD) in the Pinetop Region as a wildlife biologist (now retired) I have observed the increasing impacts to key wildlife/fish habitats (e.g., springs, streams, native riparian and meadow vegetation) resulting from the increasing feral horse population on the ASNF.
This includes important areas such as the Black River watershed (e.g., Wildcat Creek, Boggy Creek, and Centerfire Creek) that are designated as essential habitats for the recovery of the federally listed “Threatened” Arizona Trout). As a representative for the AWF, I had the opportunity to actively participate in the Heber Wild Horse Territory Collaborative — Working Group of stake holders which was assembled to gather historic and current background information on the presence of horses on the ASNF and the establishment of the HWHT in 1973 based on a survey of the ASNF which documented only seven unclaimed and unbranded horses (6 mares, 1 stallion) in the Heber area.
Most importantly, the objective of the working group was to analyze habitat information to determine a sustainable habitat capability and horse population level (i.e., the Appropriate Management Level as required in the “The Wild-Free Roaming Horse and Burro Act” of 1971: Public Law 92-195) for the HWHT, and provide suggested management recommendations and proposed actions to the ASNF for development of the HWHT Management Plan. The AWF has also provided extensive comments to the ASNF on the public issue of the March 2021 — “Heber Wild Horse Territory — Draft Management Plan”.
Based partly on the collective analysis and management recommendations provided by the HWHT Collaborative Working Group, professional specialists of the USFS, AGFD, and Department of Agriculture have further refined and developed recommendations and proposed actions that are incorporated into the Heber Wild Horse Territory – Draft Management Plan which is available on the ASNF website for the public to view. The AWF supports the concerns, findings, and recommendations that are briefly summarized in the ASNF website link for the HWHT.
The ASNF website link for the HWHT states in a brief excerpt: “In this analysis, we determined an appropriate management level of 50 to 104 horses would maintain a self-sustaining population of healthy horses within the designated territory, in a thriving natural ecological balance with other uses and the productive capacity of their habitat.
“Our analysis has identified that 104 horses is the upper limit of horses which results in a thriving natural ecological balance and avoids deterioration of the range. Thus, any exceedance of that number has the potential to disrupt that balance and lead to deterioration of the range. In 2017, the most recent census flight, the estimated horse population was 270 to 420. The annual growth rate for the herd is estimated to be about twenty percent. At this rate, the estimated population could be nearly ten times higher than the proposed upper limit by 2022.
“Population management actions are needed to maintain a healthy horse herd while also maintaining a thriving natural ecological balance. Without management, the wild horse population would continue to grow unchecked with potential adverse impacts to the population and its surrounding habitat.”
As identified in the letter by Mr. Koleszar, the AWF strongly agrees that the public needs to look beyond the “emotionalism” associated with horses and educate themselves on the science and need to control all animal populations whether it is either native wildlife (e.g., elk, deer, antelope, bighorn sheep) by the AGFD or permitted and feral livestock (e.g., horses, cattle, sheep) by the USFS on public lands to maintain ecologically healthy and productive habitats. The AWF also agrees and encourages the public to voice its support for the ASNF to complete and finally implement the management plan for the HWHT and begin controlling feral horse populations on the ASNF not associated with the HWHT.
This is an outlandish letter that shows no thread of fairness or indepth understanding of the positive place and role of the returned native wild horses in the Apache Sitgreaves National Forest. To me it is obvious this person writes from a position of extreme bias and operates with a “target mentality” towards the wild naturally living horses! I therefore pray for his enlightenment and release from the dark world of prejudices and lies and power madness.
My thanks to the AWF for writing the letter of support. I hope that the non advocate public understands the reality of what wildlife needs and how the over abundance of feral horses needs to be remedied. There is a grim reality for wildlife, and one species excessive population results in all the others suffering needlessly. I hope the Sitgreaves National Forest follows through with their planned horse reduction quickly.
