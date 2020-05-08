NAVAJO COUNTY - Daryl Seymore was appointed to the Board of Supervisors District 4 in December 2019 to fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Steve Williams to the Arizona Court of Appeals. District 4 is comprised of the communities of Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Heber/Overgaard and a portion of Pinetop-Lakeside.
Supervisor Seymore is the current Mayor of Show Low and has served in that capacity since 2012, running unopposed in 2016 for a second four-year term. He was born and raised in Show Low and his father and grandfather were loggers and ranchers. He grew up around the concrete company — Show Low Ready Mix — that his father founded due to the development of the Cholla Power Plant. He has watched the development of Show Low since his childhood; his father was on the school board that gave Show Low its own school district and Daryl was in the first class to attend Show Low High School for all four years. He continued his education at Stevens-Henager Business College and Arizona State University.
Before returning to Show Low, Daryl worked as a real estate developer in Utah. Coordinating with the cities of Provo, Orem, American Fork, Pleasant Grove, Lehi, St. George, Springville and Spanish Fork, he built homes when interest rates were 15-18 percent. Daryl understands what it’s like to build in challenging economic times while creating prosperity. His company was Utah County’s largest home builder, creating 75 homes per year.
Daryl returned to Show Low in 1991. He has been a Farmers Insurance agent in the community for 29 years, creating one of the largest agencies in the state. In the top 1 percent, his agency earned the President’s Council award. He owned Vons Cabinets for 27 years and has developed subdivisions in Show Low. All three of his business efforts exceeded $1 million in annual sales, helping to build Show Low’s strong economic security.
In times of economic contraction, Daryl was very active in suggesting cuts to the city budget. By cutting 30 percent he helped set Show Low on a stable and secure course during times of economic downturn. He understands that in order for the community to grow, it needs the basics: infrastructure, job opportunities, education, and technology. It’s vital to a community’s economic growth to have the resources and infrastructure to attract corporate relocation. Businesses in Show Low didn’t simply show up by chance — they were encouraged and supported, created with meetings, conventions and marketing.
Daryl believes in renewable energy and its implications for the community — he has worked to get APS behind the transition to biomass at the Cholla Power Plant. As it stands now, the Arizona Corporation Commission has not approved biomass as an affordable, sustainable method of providing electricity, but Daryl will continue to work toward its approval.
As mayor, Daryl Seymore has many accomplishments to his credit: remodeling a former auto dealership into a state-of-the-art public safety building, completing a $10 million upgrade of the city’s wastewater treatment plant, revitalizing the streetscape of downtown Show Low, enhancing the city’s civic center, working with developers to create a regional auto mall, attracting big-box and other national retailers, paying down the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System debt, achieving close to a 50 percent reduction of the city’s unfunded liability.
Additional significant accomplishments during his mayoral administration include: development of the Show Low airport while creating jobs through the construction of three commercial hangars, acquisition of airport grants, revising “Ground Lease” policy to extend attractive terms to hangar owners, maintaining the local transit system during all four seasons, developing our local water system by creating new wells and purchasing Pineview, Fools Hollow and Park Valley water companies and constructing new water lines, taking steps toward water preservation with the acquisition of Show Low Lake, agreements with the White Mountain Apache Tribe and successful efforts regarding water rights for the Little Colorado River after years of ongoing adjudication.
Additionally, Supervisor Seymore pushed for remodeling the old Frontier Communications building into the current Show Low City Hall, building a new Public Library — which has become a model for other small, rural communities — and acquiring the balance of the Show Low Creek meadow for public open space, preserving its beauty while protecting it from future development.
Daryl’s goal has been to maintain a high quality of life to match the area’s beautiful setting. He has expanded recreational activities for all ages by renovating the aquatic center and installing new children’s playgrounds with outdoor fitness equipment at city parks. This while creating a community fishing program in collaboration with Arizona Game and Fish and constructing outdoor pickleball courts and upgrading the city’s call fields and sports venues.
He has had the opportunity to meet with 26 mayors on a regular basis to discuss laws and regulations that affect communities. He stood toe-to-toe with Sens. McCain and Kyl during the Wallow Fire because the federal government hadn’t done enough for forest preservation. He has worked for over 10 years to update the entry signs for the community. In this, he has learned that time, patience and a shared vision are necessary to work toward and succeed in a shared goal.
Daryl strongly encouraged Sylvia Allen to advocate for better education in public schools, giving them the opportunity to keep up with charter schools as well as meeting with the speaker of the House to discuss litigation and water rights on behalf of our community. Daryl will take this experience and apply it as he reaches out to Heber/Overgaard, Clay Springs, and Linden to encourage growth and development. His philosophy: “Boundaries of a county are simply geographical and don’t improve the economic security of our residents.”
Daryl Seymore believes as a public official his duty is to protect the national forests and the rights of citizens. He is pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and pro-religious freedom. Daryl Seymore believes that the separation of church and state means the state doesn’t dictate the house of worship of residents, and, to quote the First Amendment, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Daryl believes in Constitutionalism, and particularly in the Declaration of Independence. Daryl believes in our three unalienable rights: Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.
