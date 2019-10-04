Since 2014, an override has supported our schools. Soon, registered voters will be asked to maintain this much-needed assistance. It is crucial taxpayers understand you are NOT being asked to pay more. Instead, a YES vote allows the override to continue without raising taxes!
It is wonderful to live and work within a community as exceptional as Pinetop-Lakeside. The beauty of our surroundings is only enhanced by the many kindhearted people who live and work here, some year-round, and others seasonally. In all cases, there is a collective willingness to serve anyone experiencing any degree of misfortune. Additionally, I have learned if help is needed, one need only to ask. In that spirit, I’m asking for your assistance.
Despite our best efforts to reduce expenses and cut costs — making the most of every sacred taxpayer dollar, it has become increasingly challenging to provide a number of basic necessities, including; special education programs, medical insurance for our employees, liability insurance to protect district assets, transportation, and not to mention Prop 206, which increased the minimum wage by 48%. In total, these under-supported, or unfunded, mandated expenses, are about equal to the funds currently provided by the existing override.
In truth, an override amounts to sustained community care, allowing schools to meet the fundamental needs of its students. Therefore, continuing the override provides essential services critical to our schools, and most importantly, the children and youth who attend them.
Lastly, please remember, a YES vote will NOT increase your property taxes! Thank you for your consideration.
Mike Wright
Citizen and Superintendent of Blue Ridge schools
