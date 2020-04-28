Businesses routinely look at loss prevention (like the receipt checkers at Costco). They must first check for suspected theft. If theft is found, they analyze how it happened to prevent future theft. That is wisdom.
Apply this wisdom to the 2018 U.S. Senate and House races. The Mueller report told us election software may have been hacked. Did this happen to the vote tally software machine in our county? The only way to know is to request a hand recount audit. The Navajo County Board of Supervisors can make a request from Superior Court for this action.
Mellisa Buckley, the Board's clerk, (very friendly and professional) 928-524-4153 can provide additional information, if you think the defense of democracy is worth an audit.
" [Russian] Officers from unit 7745 separately hacked computers belonging to state boards of elections, secretaries of state, and U.S. companies that supplied software and other technology related to the administration of U.S. elections," (the Mueller Report, footnote 114 pg. 37).
The above information implies that Secretaries of State offices were hacked for testing dates, times, and how the tests would be run. I'm advocating for a hand count audit.
We must lobby our elected officials to act now, or we risk the 2018 votes being destroyed as as law requires in November 2020. Unfortunately, the 2016 votes were already destroyed and cannot be audited.
Bev Cail,
Lakeside
