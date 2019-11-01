There is a brutal crisis happening in America. Innocent newborn babies are killed after surviving an abortion attempt. In some cases, they were intentionally birthed alive to dissect for research while their hearts were still beating. These babies weren’t even given any Tylenol to help with the pain of their live dissection! This is horrifying, but even more shocking is the fact that not a single abortionist has faced prosecution for this in the four years since Sandra Merritt exposed Planned Parenthood (PP) for its participation.
Recently, Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit against Merritt to punish her for exposing the truth. The type of case it filed proved that Merritt’s videos were accurate.
Some are trying to claim a legal loophole permits killing babies born alive if their mother tried to get an abortion. There is a bill in Congress that would close this loophole and give punishment to medical staff who neglect, abuse, or actively kill a newborn baby after he or she survives a failed abortion. This bill (HR 962) will require the same level of care for all living newborn babies, even if their mother attempted to kill them earlier.
Right now, 277 U.S. legislators are filibustering and stopping bills to close this loophole (S 311 and the discharge petition for HR 962). Learn more about commonsense protections for innocent children who deserve protection—regardless of what their mom did. Sign a petition with me, to protect these children. Visit www.LCAction.org/BornAlive.
Mary Blair,
Alpine
(2) comments
Want a real interesting read? Make some popcorn, get a cold drink, and research Liberty Counsel. Form your own opinion.
Well, cakeman, that is good advice; however, if anyone does so they had better have a strong stomach. Here is a summary report directly from 'Rewire News': "Planned Parenthood’s civil case against anti-choice activists who four years ago smeared the organization with deceptively edited videos went to trial in San Francisco last week, where one defendant struggled to justify why she had recorded abortion providers without their knowledge or consent. The recordings show several Planned Parenthood providers discussing fetal tissue procurement practices with defendants David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt who had posed as workers of a fake fetal tissue procurement company and filmed attendees without their knowledge or consent.
Daleiden’s anti-choice front group, known as the Center for Medical Progress (CMP), released the footage as a series of heavily edited propaganda videos, accusing Planned Parenthood of trafficking fetal tissue. .Daleiden and Merritt face felony invasion of privacy charges in California over the recordings. In September, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Christopher Hite found Daleiden had broken the law by taping private conversations.
The defendants' claims of infanticide and medical battery have since been widely debunked. But Planned Parenthood says CMP actually intended to smear and shut down the group via the videos. CMP records read aloud last week in court indicate Daleiden hoped to “ignite public outrage at Planned Parenthood” and “permanently destroy” its reputation. Merritt’s testimony Friday appeared to support this.
Under questioning by Planned Parenthood attorney Sharon Mayo, Merritt said she recorded about 100 people at the National Abortion Federation’s 2014 annual meeting in San Francisco. When pressed, she could not name specific people she recorded whom she believed had committed violent felonies. Merritt declined to either confirm or deny Mayo’s assertion that none of the evidence presented to her on cross-examination showed Planned Parenthood had acted unlawfully.
During questioning by her attorney, Horatio Mihet of the conservative group Liberty Counsel, Merritt described claims against Planned Parenthood she said had convinced her to go undercover that have either been debunked or lack supporting evidence. These included long-discredited “whistleblower” claims made to Congress in 2000 accusing Planned Parenthood of harvesting organs from living fetuses. The whistleblower, who worked as a technician for two tissue procurement companies, admitted to fabricating many of the claims and accepting over $10,000 from an anti-choice group in exchange for damaging information.
Since the release of the deceptive CMP videos, investigations launched by anti-choice state lawmakers into Planned Parenthood’s fetal tissue donation program have cleared the organization of wrongdoing, as did presiding U.S. District Judge William Orrick III in a related case in 2016. Orrick last month said there was no evidence fetuses were delivered alive in Planned Parenthood facilities."
