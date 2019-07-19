I'm sick and tired of hearing our elected officials put our country down, especially a Somalian Muslim who should be overly grateful that she now lives in a country that allows her to be elected to Congress. How dare she knock the United States.
President Trump was right to tell her and the other three that if they didn't like it they should leave. And by the way that goes equally for all the celebrities that said they would leave if President Trump was elected.Yes we have freedom of speech in this country, but when Pres. Trump responds people get upset. Why is it good for people who want to knock this country but not for those who want to defend it?
Lee Hendrickson,
Show Low
