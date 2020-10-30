My name is C. Arthur Lee. I am the retired Sheriff of Apache County.
I have spent my life as a public servant in both the private and political sectors, well over thirty years in Apache County doing everything from pumping gas and checking air, oil and water to being a Motor Vehicle Agent and then a Deputy Sheriff and seven back to back terms as County Sheriff.
The Democratic party of today is not the same Democratic party of my parents and grandparents. That is why I am a registered Independent.
These are the candidates I will be voting for on November 3rd and my reasoning for doing so.
I will vote for Trump/Pence in the Presidential race simply because they have delivered on their promise to the American people. They have made more progress than any team in my memory for the progress in creating jobs, improving the economy and the world standing in one short term in office. Joe Biden, on the other hand, has had nearly half a century in Washington and his record just does not compare. The Biden/Harris team has said they will confiscate guns from ordinary citizens. When Biden was asked by a reporter what he thought about defunding the police, his response was absolutely yes.
I will vote for Senator Martha McSally who is a war veteran and the first female combat pilot in history and she deserves heroic status and recognition and she has done a good job as Senator so far. Mark Kelly, on the other hand, has lobbied congress in the past to pass gun control legislation which would have prevented people from inheriting guns from relatives until the government would have to approve the transaction. Too much government control and one of his main agendas if elected is to vote for passage of such laws. This position by Mr. Kelly is not addressed in any of his political ads but was addressed by Senator McSally during the debate.
I will vote for Tiffany Shedd as she brings fresh ideas to the district. She is a business woman and understands the needs of the rural communities and is, I believe, conservative. Tom O'Halleran, on the other hand, comes back to the district promoting the political agenda of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schwner which just does not fit the needs of our district.
I urge you in this election to look carefully at the record of the candidates and assure yourself if these people want to serve you or dictate policy and terms to you. There is a difference.
C.Arthur Lee
Apache County Sheriff (Retired)
St. Johns
