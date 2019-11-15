The great Lou Dobbs recently said that Donald Trump is probably the greatest president in his lifetime. He later amended that statement to say no, he is the greatest president in our nation's history.
As a businessman I concur. We put up with eight years of anemic economic numbers from Obama but apparently our representative in Congress, Tom O'Halleran, wants to return us to those dismal days.
Readers may or may not know he voted to impeach President Trump. So remember this when he asks for your vote to re-elect him. He is putting the good of the country aside for the good of his political party.
Bill Alexander,
Show Low
(Editor's note: No vote on the actual impeachment of the president has yet occurred. On Oct. 31, The US House of Representatives approved a resolution to establishing the procedures for the impeachment inquiry's next phase.)
(2) comments
Thank you Bill, Well said.
I agree with you! Good observations.
