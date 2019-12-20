We are now living in a world where the Progressives have one singular goal behind everything they do. This is the suspension of reality! If they can convince us that we are no longer men and women as determined by our sexual organs at birth, they can convince us of anything. The foundations of our sex, our family values, our religions, etc. can then be replaced by whatever reality the State determines in their absolute dominance of us. This simply means the loss of all our individual freedoms for the good of the All Powerful and Almighty State. The novel 1984 perfectly described this scenario. God help us!
Ray Jussila,
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.