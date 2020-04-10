At Safeway today I was deeply disturbed to see how many people take no precautions at all to keep from spreading the coronavirus.
It's one thing if they do not care about themselves, but what about the people they could possibly infect? I should add here that a good number of employees were without masks or gloves as well which should be a definite requirement. My wife and I are taking every precaution we can think of because we would never want to be responsible for infecting others. We have friends that are high risk that we would love to be able to spend time with but right now that's not to be. My prayer is that everyone wakes up to the danger and puts others health and safety foremost in their minds.
Lee Hendrickson,
Show Low
