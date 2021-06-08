I hope the folks that live in Show Low who took 20 more trout, then allowed at Hawley Lake, over the Memorial Day weekend that is allowed enjoy their fish, poaching is illegal.
You people may think you are special, you are not. You don’t live in California any longer. I, for one, have more respect for the Tribes regulations than you knuckleheads.
Paul Ostrowski,
Tucson
Did yo verify the ID's of these folks? How did you know they are from Show Low, or Snowflake or Pinetop. Did you get a plate number and report the offenders to the tribal authorities? How many people were in the group? More information needed.
