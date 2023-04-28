An 84-year-old white male stated he was “scared to death“ of an African-American teenager that is 5-feet-8-inches tall and 140 pounds. He is judging an innocent young man by the color of his skin and not the content of his character. (White homeowner accused of shooting a Black teen who rang his doorbell turns himself in and is released on bail, 4/19/23, amp.cnn.Com)

Officials in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, made racist remarks after their meeting as they discussed killing reporters and hurting African-American residents. Their comments were caught on a tape recorder that had been left in the chambers. (Oklahoma county recorded making racist remarks,discussing killing a reporter, April 21, 2023, pbs.org)

