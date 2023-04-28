An 84-year-old white male stated he was “scared to death“ of an African-American teenager that is 5-feet-8-inches tall and 140 pounds. He is judging an innocent young man by the color of his skin and not the content of his character. (White homeowner accused of shooting a Black teen who rang his doorbell turns himself in and is released on bail, 4/19/23, amp.cnn.Com)
Officials in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, made racist remarks after their meeting as they discussed killing reporters and hurting African-American residents. Their comments were caught on a tape recorder that had been left in the chambers. (Oklahoma county recorded making racist remarks,discussing killing a reporter, April 21, 2023, pbs.org)
In 2021, the Department of Justice reported over 7,000 hate crimes in the United States of America involving 8,753 victims. Those numbers represent 64.8% of the crimes of bias in our country. (FBI releases 2021 Hate Crimes Statistics, justice.gov)
We need to educate our children more about the persistent problem of racism, not less. Our students need to know the accurate history of the United States of America from slavery, to wars with Native Americans, to Japanese internment camps, to the civil rights movement, to the Latino labor Unions, to the Muslim backlash, to police racial profiling, to Asian hate crimes. All of it. It isn’t pretty but without the knowledge of our own history, we will bound to repeat it.
The United States of America is a great country. A Civil War was fought to abolish slavery. World War II was waged to save democracy. Jim Crow laws were outlawed. People of all color can now vote. It is illegal to discriminate based on one’s race. Let’s continue to grow and improve.
Teach our children an accurate and complete American history. Censorship of curriculums and book bans are harmful. Only truth, love and acceptance will make our country reach its true potential.
