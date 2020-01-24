As a high school student, I’ll admit, sometimes I get annoyed with my teachers. I can (and do) complain about the work my teachers have me do, and I also complain about having to go to school in general. However, I strongly believe that teachers are worth more than their salary and should get paid more.
Educators go through more than people can even imagine. Not only do they have to deal with complaints from the students, parents and faculty, they also must deal with the long hours the job requires. Their workday doesn’t start and end when the school day does. They aren’t teachers from 8-4, they are teachers and do their jobs 24/7. They take work home, they even take it on vacations sometimes. If a student needs them to look over a resume, or write them a letter of recommendation, they do. They could say no and have a little more time to do what they want, but they don’t.
In fact, most teachers will never do that. Most will happily help students with whatever they need. Not only that, they also go to school events — sports events or concerts, or any other event. They also do it to support their students and at some schools, it is even required for them to go to events. They do all this work to help make sure that their students can have success not only in school, but also in life.
Teachers have the responsibility of educating the generations that will lead the world in the future. They are the reason jobs are filled in communities, in fact, they are the reason we have jobs. Because how would you know what to do in a career if you didn’t have a teacher to help you learn even the basic skill needed in a job? Yet for all their efforts, teachers in Arizona get paid, on average, $40,000-$50,000 per year. This salary compared to the multi-million-dollar salary that professional baseball players make is unacceptable. Now, I’m not saying that teachers should get paid millions of dollars, but why should pro players make more than fifty times as much money as most teachers make? With everything they do, they deserve to get a better salary.
Teachers enable students with skills needed to succeed and make a difference in the world, even if we complain about their methods. Where would you be without them?
Hali Tainatongo,
Lakeside
