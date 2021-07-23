Telephonitis
There was a time when the American telephone system was the envy of the world — no more! During those long-gone-by days, our system was fast, reliable and personal.
The most important features of that system were customer service and convenience; however, the advent of automated attendant capability, and computerization of synthesized voices inaugurated a decadal metamorphosis into the slow, unreliable and impersonal system we have today.
It is characterized by awful customer service, and the convenience of businesses, not consumers, in their tireless effort to squeeze every cent of profit from those they ostensibly serve.
This terrible system involves endless entrapment in useless menus and subsets, following waits of what sometimes turn out to be hours just to speak to a central office person who is unconnected to the place you are trying to do business with. This entire structure is purposed by a relentless drive to compel all customers to use online services to conduct business, sans any human communication, just as markets have now resorted to similar tactics to force the use of self-checkout gondolas.
It gets worse. “If this is a life-threatening emergency, hang up and dial 911.”
Really? I am dialing my dermatologist while experiencing a “life-threatening emergency.” And “If you are having thoughts of suicide please call -------,” whatever.
So, I am having suicidal thoughts, and I call the audio clinic at the VA? Auto-voice also speaks with forked tongue: “Please listen carefully as our menu has recently changed.” If that were true, it would not be necessary as a daily reminder. Most infuriatingly, “We are experiencing higher than normal call loads, so go online.” That is patently untrue. This little falsehood is always present, 24/7, which demonstrates that the current call load IS normal.
No one wants to hire and train the skilled personnel who can keep up with their call loads and provide fast, reliable, personal service. Follow the money.
I remember the uproarious Lilly Thompson’s comment from the old Laugh-In show, “We don’t care. We don’t have to. We’re the phone company.”
Ron Zimmerman,
Scottsdale
(1) comment
Minor correction Ron ; it was Lilian Tomlin who played the ditsy telephone operator on Laugh In . That aside , the first thing that come to mind was the old one - hit - wonder song from 1967 , or thereabouts , by Zager and Evans , In The Year 2525 . You know , " In the year 2525 if man is still alive . If woman can survive ... " . Well , what was foretold is no longer coming .... it is already here . Albeit perhaps somewhat before schedule , as the opening decades of the 21 st Century have indeed evidenced Aldous Huxley's Brave New World . Humanity is incrementally being buried , and our uniqueness as a species has been sacrificed at the altar of science and " progress " .
