When Peter Aleshire writes an article, I have to fill in the blanks where he's not giving us the entire picture. When covering Rep. Blackman response to Black Lives Matter, Mr. Aleshire makes us believe that BLM are as "sainted" as George Floyd. This couldn't be further from the truth.
I applaud Rep. Blackman for taking the stance to call it what it is. "Black Lives Matter is an ideology that goes against the very concepts and precepts of our principles in the United States. They started out one way and they were about helping the community and pulling themselves up. Today, they have splinter organizations that have moved away from the original message that have been infiltrated by ANTIFA."
I agree with Rep. Blackman that BLM has been infiltrated by ANTIFA. I disagree with Mr. Aleshire that ANTIFA opposes fascism. ANTIFA IS FASCISM! Don't give me this baloney that ANTIFA is "the resistance to the rise of fascism." They are NEO-NAZIS, are well organized, well funded and embrace violence. Don't tell me that they are a human rights movement. This is an insult to the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. ANTIFA are for the overthrow of the government. That's called Insurrection and punishable by death.
I also agree with Rep. Blackman that George Floyd was no saint. Mr. Aleshire said that Mr. Floyd was "in and out of trouble with the law as a result of his drug use." What Mr. Aleshire didn't tell you was that he was a convicted felon having spent 8 years in prison and at the time of his death was committing another crime and was high on drugs.
Mr. Aleshire, I know you lean left and I lean right, but stop pushing your agenda by eliminating or not reporting the facts. I want justice as much as you do. But, let's not "flame the fires" by pushing the wrong facts. Rep. Blackman is a stable voice during unstable times, not because of his race but because of his knowledge of history and his love for his country.
Linda Nadel
Concho
