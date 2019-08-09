This summer marked the 50th anniversary of playing on the Pinetop-Lakeside little league field.
The league's first meeting was in August 1968, and Norman Massey was elected president at the first board meeting on Sept. 13, 1968.
In April of this year the superintendent of the Blue Ridge Unified School District #32 governing board recommended the board discuss and approve naming the Pinetop-Lakeside Little League Park after Mr. Massey who was the founder of the Little League program in Pinetop-Lakeside.
The motion to approve was unanimous; the park will be called Norman Massey Field.
The Little League would like to thank the Blue Ridge School District, the community and all of the individuals and businesses that helped this ballpark happen in such short time.
Also, to some special people, the 1968-69 Little League board of directors for all of their dedication.
We thank all the people who worked in Little League since it started and those who will in the future.
Jerry Lash, 1968-69 Little League Vice President
Lakeside
