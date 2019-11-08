In a day and time when we hear so much negativity about the medical profession, I want to thank Dr. Kayle Haws of the White Mountain eye Institute in Eagar. I was grinding metal with safety glasses on, but somehow a piece of metal got into my eye. Dr. Haws came down to the clinic after 9 p.m. and removed the piece of metal from my eye. This is one of the many reasons we live in small communities, because we have such great doctors who care about their patients. Thank you to all the medical professionals in the White Mountains, and especially Dr. Haws!
Daryl Greer
St Johns
