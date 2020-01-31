I was impressed by the insightful opinion column, "Marijuana cardholders should be treated with respect." Dr. Laura Vandenheede not only makes a strong case for medical marijuana but also reveals her personal journey to understand how mass indoctrination has played against this truly helpful medication. I know Dr Laura as one of the most empathetic and caring doctors I have ever met and I'll be visiting her soon to renew my own medical marijuana card.
Thank you Dr. Laura for your services to the medical marijuana patients of the White Mountains.
Robert Fern,
Show Low
