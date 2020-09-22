After running some necessary errands in Show Low on Thursday, Sept. 11, my partner and I decided to step out of our normal secure routine and have an early dinner at the Show Low Cafe.
John had on his Korean Veteran's cap. Almost as soon as we were seated, the waiter thanked him for his service. That seemed to be the theme of the evening. Three different people who passed our table stopped to thank him for his service to our country. That is always an uplifting statement to hear, especially after some of the recent comments we have heard belittling our veterans.
When it was evident we were finished, the waitress came up and said, "I hope you enjoyed your meal. Whenever you get ready to leave, you do not have to stop at the cashier. Your bill has been paid by another table."
We were flabbergasted, to say the least! It almost brought tears to our eyes to think that in these very stressful and troubled times there are still people who are proud of America and showed their appreciation to him by this act of kindness. To this person or persons we can only say, ''Thank You from the bottom of our heart."
Linda Reecer,
Lakeside
Thank you for a great reminder that during this challenging year we still have lots of good things going on and in reality I bet we have more that unites us than divides us.
