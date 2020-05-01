I would like to thank Alan Buchheit of Hatch Toyota for helping me with a window problem. My passenger side window had just got stuck staying down and I was going to the doctor in a few hours and was afraid to park with my window down. I called Hatch Toyota and got connected to Alan and he asked if I could bring the car in as soon as possible. So I drove there and Alan came out to the bay area and I told him what happened. He asked for the keys, got it and checked it out. He had it fixed in a few minutes and I was on my way. I just want to let people know that Hatch has a great team and good people and that I appreciate Alan for helping me. Thanks Alan and Hatch Toyota.
Ms. Alex Shaffer,
Show Low
(0) comments
