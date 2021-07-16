My husband was diagnosed with metastatic cancer which destroyed him within two months. When it was determined that nothing could be done to stop it, we signed up with Hospice Compassus. Laura was at my home setting up a protocol to help both my husband and myself that very day we were enrolled.
My husband died six days later.
During those six days, Hospice Compassus provided us with Tim the chaplain, Rebeka the social worker and Nurse Rachel who saved my life when I needed help controlling my husband’s pain. Rachel, you were my angel when I prayed to God. You were “Johnny on the spot,” when my husband passed. I will never be able to thank you enough for your empathy, your gentleness and your humanity.
Hospice Compassus, you have an angel amongst you. Take care of her.
God Bless You Rachel,
Linda Gilbertson-Nadel,
Concho
(1) comment
So very saddened to read what this family went through. Am glad one of our wonderful Hospice groups was there to help them through it all. Seth Nadel's was a valued conservative voice on the hill and his perspective will be missed. Godspeed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.