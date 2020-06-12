The members of Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic (ConCR) would like to publicly thank all the members of law enforcement for their service.
The “thin blue line” has been stretched to extremes of late. Not just by the criminals around our nation, who use any excuse to riot, destroy property, loot and brutally assault innocent people but also from those elected officials who fail to support them.
One has only to read the charges made against the King of Britain in our nation’s Declaration of Independence to see that tyranny is at America’s doorstep. Today there is a total disregard for the laws of our land, not only by the street criminals but also those violating their oaths of office to uphold and defend the Constitution of United States. Citizens imprisoned in their own homes, businesses seized by executive order, travel restricted, all done under the guise of the greater good.
If ever we needed a strong and increased police presence on our streets it is now.
We in Yavapai county are blessed to have a very professional Sheriff’s department, with officers that are kind, respectful and yet well able to handle the criminal element. Our local police departments all fall into the same category of professionalism, men and women who serve and protect the citizens who employ them.
So from all of us at Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic to all those standing in the gap for us, from Highway Patrolmen to those in Security a very heartfelt and big THANK YOU!
Rose Sperry,
Cottonwood
