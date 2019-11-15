Again, yesterday, the Vernon Elementary School honored veterans with a wonderful breakfast and program.
As a Vietnam veteran, I wish to thank the principal, teachers, students and the ladies who made the quilts for us. I was one of the lucky recipients of a warm, beautiful, handmade quilt that I will treasure for many years.
Each year I marvel at the effort to make Veterans Day a special time for us and the chance to chat with fellow veterans of the Vernon community.
Thank you all again, I will never ever take this special day for granted and look forward to it next year.
Michael Humphrey, US Navy veteran
Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.