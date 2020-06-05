I am writing to express my thanks for the White Mountain Independent's support of my students this year. I teach English and History at Blue Ridge High School, and my AP English Language and Composition class focuses on rhetorical analysis and argumentation. Last fall, Editor Trudy Balcolm came to discuss the structure and role of print journalism in our society, and invited our students to submit letters to the editor for the opinion page. Over the course of the school year, the paper has printed over twenty of my students letters on a wide range of topics. I would guess that many of the letters weren't even identifiable as student-written, though some students did identify themselves as teenagers. A few letters got responses in the paper, and many got comments on the website.
Every time a letter was in the paper, I cut it out, stapled it to my bulletin board, and got to celebrate with my students. It is a powerful thing to see something you've written in print--and to see a school assignment take on meaning and significance outside of the classroom. Thank you for providing that opportunity for my students, and for your ongoing coverage and support of our local schools.
Jesse Reeck,
Lakeside
