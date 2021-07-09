Thank you Walmart for caring for senior citizens.
We really appreciate that you got rid of your cashiers and make it more difficult to checkout. It's very difficult for us to scan items and when you make a mistake, and the frustration involved in trying to correct the mistake.
Also you have to bag the purchase yourself which also can be frustrating for a senior citizen.
My wife has tremors in her dominant hand so that makes things more difficult. Apparently the cashiers don't cost that much money to employ as I haven't seen prices come down. Same thing happened with Home Depot years ago when they started the do it yourself check out, prices stayed the same.
That's why I didn't and don’t use their machines as I felt I was keeping someone employed to check me out. I really appreciate that they have someone for checkout.
I guess I'll need to find the right government agency to voice my complaint. Last time I got the government involved was when I lived in another area and had fiber connected to my house. I had a landline that got disconnected because the telco said I didn't need it and they couldn't reconnect it.
I know that all it takes is to make a connection in the telco to reconnect to existing copper line to my house. I explained my plight to the FCC stating that when fiber goes down, you lose all communication with the outside, no phone and internet while copper wire rarely fails. Also if the fiber goes down, everyone uses their cell phone which can overload their system which I have experienced in the past.
I cited our age to the FCC and explained how important it is to have access to emergency services when fiber goes down. I got a call from the local telco stating that they would connect my phone to copper wire in two weeks time.
In the meantime, I'll have to do my shopping at Safeway and recommend to anyone that doesn't like Walmart's policy to do the same.
Tony Steczkowski,
Show Low
