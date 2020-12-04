Thank you so much for publishing the article written by Robert Alan Ward, ''The story behind the story of the First Thanksgiving," WMI 11/13/20. In this day of stress due to illness/fatality, and our divisive USA, this article was positive and pleasing to read!! Muchas Gracias, Gunulcheesh (thank you, thank you!)
I also commend you for your article "There's more to life than politics,” WMI 11/27/20. We the People need more positives in our life. Lots of good information to think about!
Nieves M. Miljure
Show Low
