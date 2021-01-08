As this Holiday Season winds down, I would like to raise an eggnog toast to Wink and the folks at the X Diamond Ranch for the "Southfork Lights"!
Much effort put in to decorate with dozens and dozens of colorful twinkles from the turn-off, and all the way into the Southfork valley. Trees, hillsides, bridges, gates, and ironwork all festooned with beautiful Noel light.
A curving drive across and down results in a winter wonderland of soft light in the cold, crisp air. Kudos to all responsible for this holiday delight!
Ric and Susan Fickes,
Southfork
