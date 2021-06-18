Kudos to NACOG for offering free senior bus passes to seniors in White Mountains back in 2018.
I love Four Seasons bus system.
The drivers are great. Unfortunately there are not enough bus stops for seniors to get to. I live across the street from the old Lakeside bowling ally that had a bus stop but the owners of bowling ally would not let busses stop there anymore.
Please add more bus stops so the seniors who need to shop can use their free bus passes like me.
Kim Cassell,
Lakeside
