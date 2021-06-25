The article published in Friday's issue under Bird World written by Peter Aleshire was terrific! I so enjoyed the way Mr. Aleshire described the long migrations birds must hazard twice a year, flying thousands of miles. They meet so many obstacles like too much artificial night lights, 90% demolished riparian areas they depend on and climate changes affecting their lives, all contributing to millions of bird deaths each year. How sad and how silent our lives would be without birdsongs in our lives!
I hope someday to see a "beautiful sparrow", (i.e. a lazuli bunting) myself! Mr. Aleshire has a great sense of humor reflected in his witty writing.
Comparing himself to a drab male bunting who wins the female was so funny! I look forward to more of his stories!
Also, Jim, I really enjoyed reading your article "I Can't Believe I Used To Smoke." We White Mountain natives are especially thankful to all the fire crews who are presently working so hard to keep us safe from the fires. May God keep them safe. Keep up the good work! We value our little local newspaper and I look forward to Tuesdays and Fridays!
Ethel Walker,
Show Low
