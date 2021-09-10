Thank you Peter Aleshire for a really good article about the deplorable state of Arizona school funding and the reasons for it.
I guess there's not much LD 6 voters can do about harmful rulings by our state supreme court.
However, our state legislators, Wendy Rogers, Brenda Barton and Walt Blackman, have all done their part to deprive our kids of the education critical to their future and we voters in L.D. 6 can definitely do something about that at the ballot box.
Marilyn Bernhardt,
Sedona
