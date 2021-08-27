A wish to thank the Public Works Dept. for locating and improving our water meters location on East Owens.
After the big rain that Show Low recently received our water meters (three) were completely covered by about three feet of sand and gravel.
I could not locate them, my neighbor could not locate them. City workers came with their probes and shovels and found two of them. Larger equipment was brought in to find and uncover the third meter. An extra block was place on them to bring them above ground level.
Thank you city workers,
Gerald “Shorty” Nikolaus
Show Low, AZ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.